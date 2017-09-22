Betsy DeVos Rescinds Obama Administration's Campus Rape Guidelines
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced that she is rescinding the Obama administration's guidelines for dealing with campus sexual assault, under the program known as Title IX. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WGRZ 4:33 PM. EDT September 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Erie County overbilled $900K by VerizonSep 22, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
McCain says he won't vote for Graham-Cassidy health…Sep 22, 2017, 1:59 p.m.
-
NY leaders head to ravaged Puerto RicoSep 22, 2017, 11:19 a.m.