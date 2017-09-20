5th Grade Teacher on Leave After Giving KKK Role Play Assignment
Fifth grade students in South carolina were given an assignment where they were asked to imagine what it would be like being a member of the KKK during the Civil War. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WGRZ 12:22 PM. EDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Hurricane Maria makes landfall on Puerto Rico as…Sep 16, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
-
Niagara Falls Finances Remain UncertainSep 20, 2017, 12:07 a.m.
-
WNY's Great Kids: Jamestown Teen's Bottle Drive for AutismSep 20, 2017, 11:44 a.m.