DIY Punched Paper Flowers
Looking for a gorgeous and simple party decoration? These punched paper flowers are designed for the beginner crafter but yield impressive results. Inspired by camellia flowers, these tissue paper blooms can serve as table decorations and cake toppers.
WGRZ 2:35 PM. EDT August 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Roaches cause temporary mail suspensionAug 18, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
-
VA update on unsanitary scope proceduresAug 18, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
-
Where to watch eclipse in WNY, why you shouldAug 18, 2017, 7:15 p.m.