WWII vet gets 90th birthday surprise at McDonald's

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Trump won't block Comey testimony, White House saysJun. 5, 2017, 2:35 p.m.
-
NY adds regulations to protect ObamacareJun. 5, 2017, 12:55 p.m.
-
Police name 2 suspects of London Bridge attackJun. 5, 2017, 1:27 p.m.