Dad takes feeding tube selfie with son

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Comey to Congress: President Trump told him 'I need loyalty'Jun. 7, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
-
Application for Free College Tuition Now AvailableJun. 7, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
-
All Clear given at W.Sen. Home DepotJun. 7, 2017, 12:32 p.m.