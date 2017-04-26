Zimpher may get $245K SUNY job

Nancy Zimpher, chancellor for the State University of New York, speaks during the Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists held at Cipriani in New York, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2010. Photographer: Rick Maiman/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, 2010 Bloomberg)

ALBANY -- Outgoing SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher is in line for a $245,000 a year faculty post at the University of Albany when she steps down in June.

Her successor, Kristina Johnson, meanwhile, is getting many of the same perks that was afforded to Zimpher.

Johnson will earn $560,000 a year, get a $8,000 monthly housing allowance for time spent working in New York City, an $800 a month automobile allowance, a SUNY driver for state business and housing at SUNY's $430,000 townhouse near the state Capitol.

The packages for the two SUNY leaders were criticized after SUNY raised tuition $300 a year five years in a row and may increase it again $200 a year to offset the new free SUNY tuition for income-eligible students.

"At a time when SUNY was begging us here in the Legislature for the permission to raise tuition, this is just an incredible set of items that are really irresponsible," said Assemblyman James Skoufis, D-Woodbury, Orange County.

Incoming perks SUNY officials said Johnson's compensation package is similar to the deal for Zimpher, who has headed the 64-campus system since 2009. "Compensation for the current and incoming chancellor are consistent with state and national practice. The level of compensation is comparable with a number of peers in other states," SUNY said in a statement. Zimpher has yet to officially say whether she will take the new faculty post, which was among the terms of her restructured compensation in 2015. The terms included affording Zimpher, 70, a faculty post at the University of Albany's education department at $245,000 a year "or the highest salary in the department," according to her appointment letter from the SUNY Board of Trustees obtained by the USA Today Network's Albany Bureau through a Freedom of Information request. The position, though, gives Zimpher a one semester "study leave" at her current salary, which is a base pay of $504,700. That's not all Zimpher has received as chancellor: She has gotten an annual retirement benefit of $55,400 that is paid as a lump sum, as well as a $96,000 yearly housing allowance. So Zimpher's total compensation last year was $666,762, the fifth highest of any state worker. The average state salary was $52,000 in 2016. She also has gotten a SUNY driver for official business, as well as either a state vehicle or a $1,000 a month car allowance. Her agreement with SUNY also included a position to her husband, Kenneth Howey. Howey made $108,787 last year as research professor at SUNY Albany, records show. But SUNY officials said he has since retired. Zimpher also could live most of the year at the 7,000-square-foot Albany townhouse that the SUNY purchased last year for the chancellor to live and for SUNY, which is headquartered in Albany, to hold functions at.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved