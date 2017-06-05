Orange County Sheriff working a shooting in Orlando with multiple fatalities

Police lights.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office Twitter account, they are working a shooting scene with "multiple fatalities."

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to announce details “as soon as info is accurate,” his office announced.

The incident occurred about 8 a.m. Monday.

According to the Associated Press, Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company’s bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

She kept repeating “My boss is dead. My boss is dead,” Adams said.

Information is scarce at this time, however the Sheriff's Office has tweeted that they will be holding a press conference once all the information they have is in order.

The scene is off Forsyth Avenue, southeast of downtown Orlando, in an industrial/business area.

Deputies say the shooting seen is "stabilized" but more details are not available at this point.

All info will come at scene and here on our Twitter feed. No info released until accurate info gathered. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working a shooting scene. No phone calls please. All info on feed & at scene. Sheriff Demings will brief. Media staging:2530N Forsyth — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Govorner Rick Scott has issued a statement:

Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today. I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.

© 2017 WTLV-TV