Josh Nebo to Transfer to Texas A&M

Billy Kennedy added to an already-loaded Texas A&M basketball roster with yet another addition on Thursday.

KAGS has confirmed that the Aggies have added Saint Francis (PA) transfer forward Josh Nebo to the fold, news that was first reported by Fox Sports Evan Daniels.

A Houston native, Nebo averaged 12 points and 8 rebounds last year and was named the Northeastern Conference's defensive player of the year. He already holds the school record for career blocks with 144.

When Saint Francis played at Reed Arena in December, Nebo scored 11 points and added 7 rebounds. He'll have to sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules, but will have 2 years left to play.

