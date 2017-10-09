I-190 closed at Seneca Street

BUFFALO, NY - The I-190 South is closed at Seneca Street due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.
A photo of the accident from NITTEC shows the semi blocking all three lanes.
There is no word on how long the road will be closed.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
BUFFALO, NY - The I-190 South is closed at Seneca Street due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.
A photo of the accident from NITTEC shows the semi blocking all three lanes.
There is no word on how long the road will be closed.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs