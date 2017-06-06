Dems launch campaign to oust NY Republicans

Democrats are making a coordinated push in New York to unseat House Republicans, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and members of the state congressional delegation on Tuesday pledging resources in those races.
The group will hold a rally in New York City to start the campaign.
You can watch the event in the live player on this page.
© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs