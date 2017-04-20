WGRZ
Close

Young Cubs fan surprised with trip to Wrigley Field

9-year-old Cubs fan has priceless reaction when he finds out he's going to a Cubs vs Cardinals game

Ashley Cole , KSDK 9:22 AM. EDT April 20, 2017

CHICAGO - There’s nothing like seeing your favorite team at their home stadium and although 9-year-old Kolt is a Cubs fan, this is a story all baseball fans can appreciate.

After working hard, Kolt’s dad surprised him with tickets to a Cubs vs. Cardinals game this June.

Kolt’s sister posted the surprise on Twitter and it blew up, even gaining the attention of Cubs players. His reaction was priceless.

“Surprised with Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field. He may or may not be their biggest fan!”

Anthony Rizzo plans to give Kolt some batting practice passes.

 

 

The story has been shared over 1,000 times. The Cubs tweeted at Kolt's sister, "How are you enjoying your new careers and your brother's PR Agent?"

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories