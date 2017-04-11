Wrist Surgery Mean Kelly Can't Throw for 3 Months

Nov 5, 2016; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly (10) drops back to pass against Georgia Southern Eagles during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Justin Ford, Justin Ford)

(AP)- Former Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly has had surgery on his right wrist just weeks before the NFL draft and won't be able to throw for the next three months.



Kelly's agent, Vance McAllister, confirmed the surgery, which was first reported by USA Today.



McAllister says the surgery to repair a ruptured ligament was done Monday by Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Florida. McAllister says the surgery went well and Kelly is expected to be ready for training camp.



Kelly threw about a dozen passes last week at Ole Miss' pro day before ending the workout because of the wrist injury. He already is recovering from torn ligaments in his right knee that ended his senior season in November.



The 6-foot-2 Kelly was leading the Southeastern Conference at the time of his injury with 2,758 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He threw for more than 4,000 yards as a junior.

