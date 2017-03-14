Wright, Villanova Not Fazed by Weather

BUFFALO, NY- Winter weather in Buffalo is no problem for the defending NCAA champion Villanova Wildcats. Head coach Jay Wright told Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar "Another beautiful spring day in Buffalo man. I lived up here. I lived in Rochester for two years I know exactly what this is I didn't expect anything different and 6 to 12 inches up here is like a little sprinkle it doesn't bother anybody."

The Wildcats practiced at the Koessler Center on the campus of Canisius College. After practice Wright said no one knows better than his team that where a team is seeded in the Big Dance doesn't mean much. "I think we are good enough to repeat I also think we're good enough to lose in the first round, we really are, no one's proven that more than us. We've been a one seed, we almost lost to Monmouth in a 1-16 game at the Wells Fargo Center, when the whole Wells Fargo Center turned on us, I learned a lesson about the NCAA tournament there, and we've won it so we know it can go either way so that experience is helpful.

Villanova players believe having that target on your back of being the defending champions has helped them this season. Senior guard Josh Hart said "you get everybody's best shot and when you're playing other people at their best that brings out the best in you and you get better." Senior Kris Jenkins who hit a game winning buzzer beater in last year's championship game against North Carolina said "I think this year's team is growing and still getting better. Just what we did last year, we were getting better throughout the year, up until the tournament and even into the tournament hopefully we can continue to do the same."

