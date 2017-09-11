World's largest fishing tournament coming to WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Less than a year from now, some of the world's best anglers are going to be casting lines right here in Western New York.

Local leaders announced Monday, that the 2018 Costa Fishing League Worldwide series will be in Buffalo next July, bringing hundreds of anglers to the area.

It's the largest tournament fishing organization in the world.

Todd Ceisner, an Advisory Board member of the Erie County Fisheries said, "It's simply a world-class smallmouth fishery, and like everyone here and the anglers who will compete here next year, I have no doubt that Lake Erie will live up to its reputation."

The tournament will launch from Charlie's Boat Yard on Fuhrmann Boulevard July 26th, 2018.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV