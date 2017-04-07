Women's World Championship: Team USA tops Canada to win gold, 3-2/OT (Photo: © Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) - Hilary Knight scored at 10:17 of overtime to give the United States a 3-2 victory over Canada in the women's hockey world championship final Friday night.



The Americans won their fourth straight title and eighth in the last 10 tries.



Brianne Jenner tied it at 2 for Canada midway through the third period on a power play after Kacey Bellamy's second goal early in the period gave the Americans their first lead in the gold-medal game.



The U.S. had two power plays in the third period with 7:24 and 2:24 left along with another power play early in OT, but couldn't capitalize on the opportunities.



Canada's Meghan Agosta scored 1:01 into the game, and Bellamy tied it 3 1/2 minutes later.



Nicole Hensley stopped 28 shots for the U.S., and Shannon Szabados made 37 saves for Canada.

© 2017 Associated Press