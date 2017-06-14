WNYers selected in MLB Draft (Photo: WGRZ)

A handful of Western New York natives were selected this week in the 2017 MLB Draft.

East Amherst native Kyle Zurak (Radford University pitcher) was drafted in the 8th Round (242 overall) by the New York Yankees.

Cheektowaga native Aaron Phillips (St. Bonaventure pitcher) was drafted in the 9th Round (276 overall) by the San Francisco Giants.

Lancaster native LG Castillo (Lancaster High School outfielder) was drafted in the 17th Round (504 overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hamburg native Christian Lindsay-Young (NCCC pitcher) was drafted in the 21st Round (617 overall) by the Cincinnati Reds.

