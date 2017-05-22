WNY Synchronized Swimmer aims for Olympics

Neeley Heads West To Pursue Olympic Dream

BUFFALO, NY -- Western New York has turned out a number of Olympic athletes in various sports.

Matt Anderson in volleyball, Emily Regan in rowing, Jake Kaminski in archery and Steve Mesler in the bobsled have all brought home Olympic hardware.

Anita Alvarez competed in synchronized swimming at the Rio Olympics. Synchronized swimming is a unique and demanding sport. Alvarez is an inspiration and a mentor to another young woman who's hoping to compete for her country in the Olympics.