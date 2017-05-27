Williamsville North 6 Lancaster 5

CLARENCE, NY- Williamsville North will play Clarence for the Section 6 Class AA baseball championship.

The Spartans beat Lancaster 6-5 Saturday afternoon. The game, played on the turf at Clarence because of all the rain, actually started Friday afternoon. Umpires suspended the game Friday and it was resumed Saturday afternoon.

Lancaster scored four runs in the bottom of the first but North came back with 3 of their own in the top of the second. That all happened before the rains came.

The Legends led 4-3 when the game resumed. The Spartans tied it and then senior Josh Suroweic gave North the lead for good when he homered in the top of the fourth. Suroweic was 2 for 3 for the game and he pitched the final 5 innings for the win. Suroweic will play college baseball at Mercyhurst in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Alex Wanat was 2 for 4 with a double and an rbi for North.

The Class AA championship game between North and Clarence is scheduled to start at 12 noon Sunday at Niagara Falls High School.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV