Williams Sisters Meet in Australian Open Finals

Jan 19, 2014; Melbourne, AUSTRALIA; Serena Williams (USA) during her match against Ana Ivanovic (SRB) on day seven of the 2014 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Matthias Hauer/GEPA via USA TODAY Sports (Photo: GEPA/USA TODAY Sports, Gepa Pictures)



MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - It'll be a Williams' family gathering at Rod Laver Arena. Second-seed Serena will take on older sister and 13th-seeded Venus for the women's title at the Australian Open.



If Serena wins, she'll set a record with 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open era. She's a six-time winner of the Australian Open.



Venus is looking for her first title in the opening Grand Slam of the season and her eighth major singles championship.



Serena holds family bragging rights with a 16-11 edge over Venus in tour level meetings including 6-2 in Grand Slam finals.



The match is scheduled to start around 3:30 Saturday morning, East Coast time.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.