WGRZ
Close

Whaley Opens Up About Firing

WGRZ 10:50 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

 

ORCHARD PARK, NY --  It's been about a month since the Buffalo Bills fired former general manager Doug Whaley. 

He spoke publicly about his dismissal for the first time on  Sirius XM NFL Radio. 

Whaley praised Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula saying they are "great people, great owners."

He said if he gets the chance to be a general manager again, he's "going to try to map out a road map to acquire a quarterback as quickly as possible while building the roster."

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories