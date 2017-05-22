Whaley Opens Up About Firing

Jul 30, 2016; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley looks on from the field after the first session of training camp at St. John Fisher College. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Konezny, Mark Konezny)

ORCHARD PARK, NY -- It's been about a month since the Buffalo Bills fired former general manager Doug Whaley.

He spoke publicly about his dismissal for the first time on Sirius XM NFL Radio.

Whaley praised Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula saying they are "great people, great owners."

He said if he gets the chance to be a general manager again, he's "going to try to map out a road map to acquire a quarterback as quickly as possible while building the roster."

