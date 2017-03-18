West Virginia Beats Notre Dame 83-71

Mar 18, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Elijah Macon (45) reacts after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. West Virginia won 83-71. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)



BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Jevon Carter scored 24 points, and West Virginia is headed to the Sweet 16 for the third time since 2010 following a 83-71 win over Notre Dame.



Tarik Phillip added 12 points and Esa Ahmad had nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (28-8), the West region's fourth-seeded team.



Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson hit 10 of 15 shots, scored 27 points and had eight rebounds. The fifth-seeded Fighting Irish (26-10) were stopped from making their third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance after entering the tournament as the only school to reach each of the past two Elite Eight rounds.



Carter ended the game by bouncing the ball untouched atop the Fighting Irish key and then slamming it emphatically to the court as the final buzzer sounded, ending a matchup of former Big East rivals.



© 2017 Associated Press