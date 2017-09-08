West Seneca West 35 McKinley 13

BUFFALO, NY- West Seneca West got off to a great start and never looked back as they whipped McKinley Friday night at Riverside. 35-13.

Indians quarterback Matt Myers ran for 3 touchdowns and threw for one as the Indians improved to 2-0 on the season. The Macks drop to 1-1 on the year.

Last week against Orchard Park the Macks Kaiyer Fields ran for 313 yards. The Indians weren't having any of that.

West Seneca's Juston Johnson opened the scoring when he took a Myers pass and raced 58 yards to the end zone. Myers scored from two yards out later in the quarter and at halftime West Seneca West was in complete control with two touchdown lead.

Fields had touchdown runs of 46 and 66 yards for McKinley.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV