Week 5: Bills Breakdown with Jonah & Vic (Photo: © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

Channel 2 sports anchor Jonah Javad and Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News analyze the Buffalo Bills 23-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons and how the Bills have ascended to playoff contention.

The Bills (3-1) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Follow Jonah on Twitter: @JonahJavad

Follow Vic on Twitter: @VicCarucci

© 2017 WGRZ-TV