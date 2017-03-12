Villanova, Notre Dame Among Those Coming to Buffalo

Mar 11, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Josh Hart (3) reacts while cutting down the net after defeating the Creighton Bluejays in the Big East Conference Tournament final game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Adam Hunger, Adam Hunger)

BUFFALO, NY- Here are the matchups for the NCAA tournament games coming to Buffalo next weekend.

The games will be played at the KeyBank Center Thursday and Saturday.

Villanova is the number one overall seed and they will play the winner of the play in game between Mount St. Mary’s and New Orleans.

Wisconsin will play Virginia Tech. Notre Dame will play Princeton and West Virginia will play Bucknell.

Starting times for the games will be announced later this week.

