Video appears to show Ryan brothers scuffle

Courtesy: Twitter @CooperStef (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - A pair of videos on social media appear to show former Bills coaches Rex and Rob Ryan getting into a scuffle in a Nashville bar.

The videos were posted to Twitter by Cooper Stefaniak just after 7:30 on Sunday night.

In the first video, Rob appears to grab an unidentified man by the neck.

The tweet says the videos were taken in Nashville, but it's not clear where.

