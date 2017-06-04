WGRZ
Video appears to show Ryan brothers scuffle

WGRZ 6:25 AM. EDT June 05, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - A pair of videos on social media appear to show former Bills coaches Rex and Rob Ryan getting into a scuffle in a Nashville bar.

The videos were posted to Twitter by Cooper Stefaniak just after 7:30 on Sunday night.

In the first video, Rob appears to grab an unidentified man by the neck.

The tweet says the videos were taken in Nashville, but it's not clear where.

 

