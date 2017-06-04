Video appears to show Ryan brothers scuffle

BUFFALO, NY - A pair of videos on social media appear to show former Bills coaches Rex and Rob Ryan getting into a scuffle in a Nashville bar.
The videos were posted to Twitter by Cooper Stefaniak just after 7:30 on Sunday night.
In the first video, Rob appears to grab an unidentified man by the neck.
Rob and Rex Ryan crushing Nashville @barstoolsports @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/AxktGa0Hn7— Cooper Stefaniak (@CooperStef) June 4, 2017
The tweet says the videos were taken in Nashville, but it's not clear where.
Continued pic.twitter.com/lO1DnBoOHe— Cooper Stefaniak (@CooperStef) June 4, 2017
