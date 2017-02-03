VanDerveer Gets Win # 1,000

Mar 8, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer cuts down the net after a game against the California Golden Bears during the finals of the Pac-12 Women's Conference Tournament at Key Arena. The Cardinal won 61-60. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)



STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Tara VanDerveer became just the second NCAA women's coach to reach 1,000 career victories Friday night, when No. 8 Stanford beat USC 58-42 to give the Hall of Famer a major milestone to share with the home crowd at Maples Pavilion.



VanDerveer joined the late Pat Summitt, a dear friend who died last summer from early-onset Alzheimer's disease with 1,098 wins to her name, as the only other women's coach in the elite club. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is the only Division I men's coach with 1,000.



Karlie Samuelson made three second-half 3-pointers on the way to 21 points while Erica McCall added 18 points in Stanford's seventh straight victory, an unbeaten run that included last Sunday's win at Washington. Brittany McPhee contributed 10 points for the Cardinal (20-3, 10-1 Pac-12).



Kristen Simon led cold-shooting USC (12-10, 3-8) with 11 points.



