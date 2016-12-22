Valenti leads Canisius past St. Bonaventure in OT, 106-101 (Photo: © Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports)

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) - Phil Valenti scored five of his 27 points in overtime as Canisius beat St. Bonaventure 106-101 Thursday night to win its fifth straight.



Matt Mobley hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation to get the Bonnies even at 89 and force a high-scoring extra period.



Valenti opened overtime with a trey, but the Bonnies answered with three straight field goals to take a 96-94 lead before Kassius Robertson knocked down a trey to put the Golden Griffins in front, 97-96.



Mobley hit a 3-pointer to give St. Bonaventure a 101-100 lead with under a minute left in overtime, but missed from deep twice in the waning seconds while Valenti connected twice from the line. Keifer Douse gave Canisius the lead for good with a layup with 25 seconds left.



Isaiah Reese finished with 22 points for Canisius (8-5).



Mobley finished with 33 points to lead St. Bonaventure (8-4).

