USA Women Blank Canada 2-0



PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) - Brianna Decker broke a scoreless tie late in the second period and Nicole Hensley stopped 18 shots, lifting the U.S. over Canada 2-0 on Friday night in the world championship opener for both teams.



The Americans started fast and strong just three days after averting a boycott with a four-year deal with USA Hockey.



They controlled play all night against their rivals. Gigi Marvin gave the U.S. a two-goal cushion early in the third, and its swarming defense shut out a high-powered offense.



Shannon Szabados made some spectacular saves to keep the Canadians in the game and finished with 28 saves, but they couldn't get a puck past Hensley.

