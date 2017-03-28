USA Hockey, Women's Team Reach Deal

Feb 20, 2014; Sochi, RUSSIA; Switzerland celebrates winning the bronze medal following the women's ice hockey gold medal game between USA and Canada during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Bolshoy Ice Dome. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Winslow Townson, Winslow Townson)

(AP)- USA Hockey has reached a wage agreement with women's national team players to avoid a boycott of the world championships.



USA Hockey announced the agreement Tuesday night.



Players were seeking a four-year deal that included payment outside just the six-month Olympic period.



US captain Meghan Duggan says in the statement that the players "stood up for what we thought was right and USA Hockey's leadership listened."



USA hockey executive director Dave Ogrean says "this process has, in the end, made us better."



The world championship beings Friday in Plymouth, Michigan.

