US tops Russia 4-3 in world junior hockey semifinal shootout

Members or Team United States celebrate their shootout victory during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia. The Team United States defeated Team Russia 4-3 in a shootout.(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) (Photo: Minas Panagiotakis, 2017 Getty Images)

MONTREAL (AP) - Troy Terry scored on all three of his shootout attempts, the last in the seventh round to give the United States a 4-3 victory over Russia on Wednesday in the world junior hockey semifinals.

Canada faced Sweden later Wednesday in the other semifinal.

Terry scored the winner right after Russia's Alexander Polunin hit the crossbar. The University of Denver forward beat Ilya Samsonov through the legs for the third time.

Boston College's Colin White scored twice and Wisconsin's Luke Kunin added a goal in regulation for the Americans. Tyler Parsons stopped 33 shots. Parsons plays for London in the Ontario Hockey League.

Denis Guryanov had two goals for Russia, Kirill Kaprizov also scored, and Samsonov made 40 saves.