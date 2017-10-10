U.S. men's national soccer team loses in 2018 World Cup qualifier

United States players reacting to their loss to Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday night. (Photo: Associated Press)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO-- The U.S. men's national soccer team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The team lost to Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday night 2-1 in the Hexagonal World Cup qualifier. This is the first time in 31 years that the U.S. will not make it to the world cup.

Trinidad got an early start over the U.S. by scoring in the 17th minute over U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard. It scored again in the 36th minute, leading 2-0 going into the first half.

The U.S. got a ray of hope in the second half when Christian Pulisic shot and scored from outside the penalty area right after kickoff to make it 2-1.

Honduras and Panama both won their qualifying match, which secured them spots above the U.S., ultimately kicking the U.S. out of the top four teams to advance.

The 2018 World Cup is set to be held in Russia next summer.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV