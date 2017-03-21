UB's Burns Has Another Strong Season

AMHERST, NY- For the second straight year Megan Burns represented the University at Buffalo at the NCAA swimming championships. In 2016 she qualified for the Olympic trials. This year, coming off a great MAC Championship she fell short of making the trials.

Megan told Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar she almost didn't swim in college." I was iffy about if I wanted to swim, this is like the only school I looked at, so I was like I'll just give it a shot and I didn't expect to be where I am right now."

Burns spoke with Stu the week before the NCAA championships in Indianapolis. She told Stu the NCAA's are a challenge because "its a meet where everyone is fast, you're not the only one." Burns said the Olympic swimmers are simply at a different level than the other competitors. As talented a swimmer as she is she said she enjoyed watching the elite of the elite perform.

Fortunately for the Bulls Burns the Rochester native will return for her senior season next year.

