UB women's basketball releases 2017-2018 schedule

BUFFALO, NY - The Mid-American Conference released its women's basketball league schedule for the upcoming season. Here is the full UB women's basketball schedule for 2017-2018:
November 3rd vs. Bloomsburg, 5:30 PM (Exhibition)
November 10th vs. Delaware, 2 PM (Regular season opener)
November 13th vs. Maryland Eastern Shore, 7 PM
November 24th vs. Nebraska, 3:15 PM (Puerto Rico Tournament)
November 25th vs. Clemson, 5:30 PM(Puerto Rico Tournament)
December 2nd @ Arizona State, TBA (Arizona State Tournament)
December 3rd vs. TBA (Arizona State Tournament)
December 7th vs. Canisius, 7PM
December 9th @ Columbia, TBA
December 15th @ St. Bonaventure, 7PM
December 18th @ Niagara, 7PM
December 21st @ St. John's, 7PM
December 30th @ Akron, 2PM (MAC opener)
January 3rd vs. Western Michigan, 7PM
January 6th @ Northern Illinois, TBA
January 10th vs. Miami (OH), 7PM
January 13th @ Ball State, 2PM
January 17th @ Ohio, TBA
January 20th vs. Toledo, 2PM
January 27th vs. Eastern Michigan, 2PM
January 31st @ Central Michigan, 7PM
February 3rd @ Toledo, TBA
February 7th vs. Kent State, 7PM
February 10th @ Miami (OH), TBA
February 14th @ Central Michigan, 7PM
February 17th vs. Akron, 1PM
February 21st @ Bowling Green, TBA
February 24th vs. Ohio, 1PM
February 28th @ Kent State, TBA
March 3rd vs. Bowling Green, 2PM
