UB Women top Bowling Green

UB SPORTS INFORMATION - Behind another strong defensive effort, the University at Buffalo women's basketball team (13-4, 3-3 MAC) collected their second straight Mid-American Conference road victory on Wednesday night as they handed the Bowling Green Falcons the 61-50 loss. Freshman Theresa Onwuka collected her third double-double in four career starts on Wednesday night as she finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

The difference in the game for the Bulls was their defense as they were able to force 19 Bowling Green turnovers that Buffalo was able to turn into 15 points. The UB offense also protected the ball as well as they have all season as they committed a season-low seven turnovers and limited the Falcons to just three points off of those turnovers. Buffalo improved to 16-0 over the past two seasons when holding their opponents to 50 points or less and are 10-0 this season when holding their opponents under 59 points.



(© 2017 WGRZ)