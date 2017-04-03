UB to reduce sports teams to 16

University at Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY-- The University at Buffalo announced Monday it will be reducing the number of intercollegiate athletic programs by four after the 2017 spring season.

The four sports affected are: men's baseball, men's soccer, men's swimming and diving, and women's rowing. That brings the school's sponsorship down to 16 teams.

“This has been a very difficult decision made only with extensive deliberation,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi in a released statement. “The unfortunate reality is that we no longer have the resources to support 20 competitive Division I athletic teams. I know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, our coaches, and the entire athletics program and university. We will work very hard to provide our student-athletes and coaches who are impacted by this decision with the support they need.”

The school says the decision will better align UB with its Mid-American Conference peers. The NCAA Division I requires FBS schools to sponsor a minimum of 16 teams and the MAC requires universities to sponsor football, men's basketball, women's basketball and women's volleyball.

