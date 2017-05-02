UB Tennis Teams Learn 1st Round Opponents

(Photo: Photograph Courtesy University at Buffalo)

from buffalobulls.com

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women's tennis team will head to Columbus, OH for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament as the Bulls will face the third-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round, the NCAA announced on Tuesday during the NCAA Women's Tennis Selection Show. The Bulls and Buckeyes will square off on Saturday, May 13 at 12:00pm.

The Bulls enter the NCAA Tournament as the Mid-American Conference Champions following their 4-2 victory over Miami (OH) on Sunday afternoon in the conference finals. The Bulls are 14-8 and currently riding an eight-match winning streak. UB has not lost a match since April 7.

Ohio State is 28-2 as the Buckeyes went a perfect 11-0 in the Big Ten, winning the tournament title with a 4-0 victory over Michigan. These two teams have never met before.

Also in the Columbus Regional is Notre Dame and Kansas, who will play after Buffalo and Ohio State on Saturday. The winners will then play on Sunday at Noon with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

The women's tennis team becomes the fourth different UB team to play an NCAA Tournament game in Columbus, OH as the men's basketball and men's tennis teams were both there in 2015 and the women's basketball team was there in 2016.

The University at Buffalo men's tennis team will head to Texas A&M for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, it was announced on Tuesday during the men's tennis selection show. The Bulls and the Aggies will square off on Friday, May 12 at 2pm CST.

Buffalo enters the national tournament with an impressive resume as UB is 14-5 on the season with all five losses coming to Ivy League opponents. The Bulls went a perfect 7-0 in the MAC regular season, winning the conference title, and then picked up two more wins in the conference tournament, claiming the tournament title as well. Today, head coach Lee Nickell was named MAC Coach of the Year.

This will be the first time that UB has ever met Texas A&M in men's tennis. The Aggies enter the NCAA Tournament with a 19-6 record and an 11-1 mark in SEC play. Texas A&M lost in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, 4-3, to #18 Mississippi State.

Also in the College Station regional is Oregon and Memphis, who will play at 11am CST on Friday. The winners of the two matches will meet on Saturday, May 13 at 2pm CST with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

