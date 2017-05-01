UB Tennis Teams Await NCAA Opponents

from buffalobulls.com

BUFFALO, NY – Fresh off their Mid-American Conference Titles this past weekend, the University at Buffalo men's and women's tennis teams will find out where their seasons will continue on Tuesday night as the NCAA will unveil the brackets live.

The University at Buffalo women's tennis team claimed the 2017 Mid-American Conference Tournament Championship on Sunday afternoon as the third-seeded Bulls defeated #4 Miami, 4-2. With the win, the Bulls have earned the MAC's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The victory for the Bulls was their eighth straight as they improved to 14-8 on the season. The women's tennis team becomes the first women's program at UB to advance to a second Division I NCAA Tournament.

This is the second time that the Bulls will play in the NCAA Tournament in the last three years. The win improves the Bulls to 14-5 on the season and Buffalo will enter the NCAA Tournament on a seven-match winning streak.

The women's selection show will begin immediately following the conclusion of the men's show at 5:30. The Bulls, who won their first MAC Title since 2008, will enter the NCAA Tournament on an eight-match winning streak. First round NCAA Tournament matches will be held on Friday, May 12.

