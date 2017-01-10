UB Loses to Ohio 74-72

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Kenny Kaminski hit a contested jump shot with less than a second remaining as Ohio capped a huge comeback in to defeat Buffalo 74-72 and improve to 3-0 in Mid-American Conference on Tuesday night.
Ohio was forced to call back-to-back timeouts with 28 seconds left as Buffalo smothered the Bobcats attempt to inbound. The Bulls defense remained tight as Kaminski buried the winner from left wing, his feet just over the 3-point line, and a hand in his face.
Ohio (11-3) had trailed by 14 but put together a 12-0 run to come within 50-48, and fortunes began to change when Buffalo's Nick Perkins was ejected after two technical fouls and Jordan Dartis sank four straight free throws to make it 55-all with 8:27 left.
Buffalo's CJ Massinburg tied the game at 72-72 with a pair of free throws.
Blake Hamilton scored 17 points with 13 rebounds and six assists. Massinburg added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Buffalo (7-9, 1-2).
