UB Loses to Northern Illinois 14-13

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Marcus Childers passed for one of Northern Illinois' touchdowns and ran for the other as the Huskies held on through a scoreless second half for a 14-13 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

The Huskies (4-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) had two missed two field goals in the second half, but the Bulls (3-4, 1-2) failed to capitalize, missing their own field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter. The NIU defense then had an interception and forced a three-and-out on Buffalo's final two drives.

Childers finished with 224 yards passing and 79 yards rushing in his first career start. His 10-yard run gave Northern Illinois a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter and his 34-yard TD pass to Shane Wimann on the next drive gave the Huskies all the points they would need.

The Bulls cut the deficit to 14-10 with Drew Anderson's 21-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Reed and Adam Mitcheson's 22-yard field goal capped the scoring with more than 32 minutes left to play.

Anthony Johnson had seven catches for 140 yards for Buffalo.

Anderson, starting at quarterback for Buffalo for the injured Tyree Jackson, left the game late in the second quarter with what the Bulls are calling a shoulder injury. Freshman Kyle Vantrease took over and finished the game for the Bulls.

UB travels to Miami of Ohio next Saturday .

