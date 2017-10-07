UB Loses a Heartbreaker in 7-OT's

Oct 29, 2015; Oxford, OH, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Lance Leipold looks on from the sidelines in the second half against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Fred Yager Stadium. The Bulls won 29-24. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Jarvion Franklin ran in from the 12 to give Western Michigan a 71-68 victory over Buffalo Saturday in a record-tying seven overtimes with a record-breaking 139 total points.

Buffalo had just converted on a 25-yard field goal to open the door for the Broncos who scored in just four plays. This was the fourth game in FBS history to go into seven overtimes. The Syracuse-Pittsburgh game (Nov. 26, 2016) had a total of 137 points.

Missed, made and blocked field goals made the difference in this game. Buffalo's Adam Mitcheson nailed a 34-yarder to tie the game at 31 with 34 seconds left in regulation. Western Michigan's Josh Grant attempted a 52-yarder as time expired but Jarrett Franklin blocked it. Grant also missed a 29-yard attempt that would have been a game winner in the third overtime.

Both teams failed on the 2-point attempt to end the sixth OT.

Steven Clark recovered a Buffalo fumble in the third overtime but the Broncos failed to capitalize when Grant missed his 29-yarder.

Jon Wassink threw for 5 TDs and Franklin ran for 176 yards and three scores for Western Michigan (4-2, 2-0 MAC).

Drew Anderson threw for 597 yards, a Buffalo (3-3, 1-1) record, with seven TD passes and a touchdown run. The Bulls set the FBS record for the most points in a losing effort.

