UB Hires Zebrowski as QB Coach

BUFFALO, NY – Jim Zebrowksi, a coaching veteran in the Big Ten and the Mid-American Conference has been hired as quarterbacks coach at the University at Buffalo, head coach Lance Leipold announced on Monday. Zebrowksi brings 25 years of coaching experience to Buffalo, including five successful seasons at Minnesota.

Zebrowski was the quarterbacks coach at Minnesota from 2011-15 and helped lead the Gophers to three straight bowl games. He is well known for developing young quarterbacks. Minnesota signal-caller Mitch Leidner advanced from running the scout team to accounting for 2,250 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2014. Leidner had 10 rushing touchdowns, tying the school record for a quarterback.

He helped lead the Gophers to the Meineke Car Care Bowl in 2012, the Texas Bowl in 2013 and the Citrus Bowl in 2014. He likely would have stayed at Minnesota. However, head coach Jerry Kill stepped down for health reasons in 2015, resulting in changes to the coaching staff.

Prior to coaching at Minnesota, Zebrowksi was the quarterbacks coach at Northern Illinois in 2010. He tutored All-MAC quarterback Chandler Harnish, an NFL draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts. He also laid the foundation for Harnish's backup Jordan Lynch who was an All-American and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2013. Featuring a high-powered offense that averaged over 35 points per game, Zebrowski helped lead the Huskies to the 2010 MAC Championship game and a win over Fresno State in the Humanitarian Bowl.

"We're excited to add Jim to the staff," Leipold said. "He is highly regarded in the coaching ranks and has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks. He has previously worked with several members of our staff and has an understanding of our offensive philosophy, which should make the transition easier."

This is the second time Zebrowski will serve under Leipold. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2007-09. Over his tenure, the Warhawks went 42-3 and advanced to the Division III title game every year, winning it twice. Zebrowksi was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year and the FootballScoop.com Division III Coordinator of the Year in 2009.

In 2004, he became the head coach at Lakeland University and led the Muskies to a 28-12 record over four seasons. He led Lakeland to a pair of Illini-Badger Conference championships and advanced to the Division III playoffs for the first time in school history.

Andy Kotelnicki, who previously served as quarterbacks coach, has been reassigned to running backs coach and will remain the team's offensive coordinator.

