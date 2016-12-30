WGRZ
UB Crushes Maine 79-60

WGRZ 11:08 PM. EST December 30, 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Blake Hamilton and CJ Massinburg scored 15 points each and Buffalo used an early second-half run to pull away and beat Maine 79-60 on Friday night.

The Bulls (6-7) went on a 14-0 run to lead 58-42 on Massinburg's 3-pointer with 11:23 left. The Black Bears ended the run with back-to-back baskets, but Buffalo then scored the next six and led by at least 16 the rest of the way.

Nick Perkins added 11 points and Willie Conner scored 10 for the Bulls. Hamilton grabbed nine rebounds and Massinburg made 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

Austin Howard led Maine with 18 points and Andrew Fleming scored 14. The Black Bears never led after the opening minutes but started the second half with a 12-3 run to close within 40-39 with 17:09 left.

Maine took nearly half of its shot attempts from 3-point range and made 9 of 31.


