UB Beats Miami For 6th Straight Win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Blake Hamilton sank five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Buffalo to its sixth straight victory with a 71-58 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Dontay Caruthers added 12 points to go with seven assists and Willie Conner had 11 points for Buffalo (15-12, 9-5 Mid-American Conference), which used a 9-5 advantage from long range to avenge last month's 75-74 loss to the Redhawks.
Buffalo broke it open midway through the second half. Hamilton and Nick Perkins hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-3 run that made it 54-38 with 10:04 to play and the Bulls led by double figures the rest of the way.
Before the break, Buffalo took the lead for good during an 8-0 spurt that included 3s from Conner and Hamilton to carry a 30-24 advantage into intermission.
Michael Weathers led the Redhawks (10-17, 3-11) with 19 points and Rod Mills had 16.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs