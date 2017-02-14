UB Beats CMU 99-93

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - Willie Conner scored 22 points, and CJ Massinburg had six of his 20 points in the final minute to help Buffalo pull away and beat Central Michigan 99-93 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.
Central Michigan's Braylon Rayson made two free throws and then converted a 4-point play to tie the game at 93 with 1:19 remaining. Massinburg answered with a jumper with 43 seconds to go, and Marcus Keene missed a jumper on the Chippewas' next possession. Blake Hamilton grabbed the rebound and Massinburg shot 4 of 4 from the line to seal it.
Conner was 7 of 13 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Massinburg was 5-of-13 shooting, made three 3s and all seven free-throw attempts for Buffalo (14-12, 8-5 Mid-American Conference), who had six score in double figures.
Rayson scored 28 points to lead Central Michigan (16-10, 6-7). Keene added 27 points, and is now the program's single-season scoring leader with 775.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs