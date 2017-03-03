UB Beats Bowling Green 80-68



BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Blake Hamilton scored 32 points, Raheem Johnson had a career-high eight blocks to tie for the third-highest in school history, and Buffalo beat Bowling Green 80-68 on Friday night to earn a bye to the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.



David Kadiri scored 14 points and CJ Massinburg added 11 for the Bulls (17-14, 11-7), who came in in a five-way tie for second place with Ohio, Kent State, Ball State, and Western Michigan.



Hamilton hit four 3-pointers and the Bulls made 10 of 27 from behind the arc to the Falcons' 4 of 14.



Buffalo never trailed, led by as many as 16, and was up 36-28 at halftime behind Hamilton's 14 points after shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and holding the Falcons to 31 percent.



Massinburg hit three 3s, Hamilton added another, and Buffalo led 52-38 early in the second half. Hamilton's 3 with 14:31 put the Bulls up by 19 and they led by double digits the rest of the way.



Zack Denny scored 16 for the Falcons (13-18, 7-11), who finished shooting 37.7 percent (23 of 61).

