Trade Deadline: NHL Trade Tracker

Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane (Photo: © Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

Deadline Day has arrived. NHL teams have until 3 p.m. ET Wednesday to make trades. Keep it here on WGRZ.com for updates throughout the day.

TRADES:

Montreal Canadiens acquire former Buffalo Sabres forward Steve Ott from Detroit Red Wings for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick.

Report: Red Wings trade former Sabres forward Thomas Vanek to Florida Panthers for defenseman Dylan McIlrath and a third-round pick.

Vancouver Canucks send forward Jannik Hansen to San Jose Sharks for forward Nikolay Goldobin and a 2017 conditional fourth-round draft pick.

Arizona Coyotes trade forward Brendan Ranford to Colorado Avalanche for forward Joe Whitney.

