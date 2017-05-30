Tough Times Continue For Woods

Jan 26, 2017; La Jolla, CA, USA; Tiger Woods looks on after teeing off on the 1st hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Orlando Jorge Ramirez, Orlando Jorge Ramirez)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Police say Tiger Woods' car showed fresh damage on the driver's side when officers found him asleep at the wheel alongside a Florida road.

Incident reports released Tuesday by Jupiter Police said Woods' Mercedes had blocked a bike lane. Both tires on the driver's side were flat, with minor damage to the rims. There also was minor damage to the bumpers, and the passenger rear tail light was out.

According to the reports, Woods had trouble keeping his eyes open as he struggled to follow instructions to show his driver's license, open his window and tie his shoes. The reports said Woods' pupils were dilated, and he told the officers he hadn't taken any illegal drugs.

An affidavit released Tuesday said Woods told officers told them he took several prescription medications, including Vicodin. Police said a breath test showed no alcohol in his system.

Jack Nicklaus says he feels bad for Tiger Woods and called him a friend who needs "all our help."

Woods once was ahead of pace in his pursuit of the 18 professional majors that Nicklaus won until Woods was slowed by injuries and a crisis in his personal life. Woods won his last major - No. 14 - in the 2008 U.S. Open.

Nicklaus says he last saw Woods at a dinner for past champions at the Masters, and Woods said his back was hurting.

At a news conference Tuesday at the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, Nicklaus said he was a fan of Woods and wishes him well. He said Woods "needs a lot of support from a lot of people, and I'll be one of them."

© 2017 Associated Press