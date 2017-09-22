Tough for Bills Fans to Watch Former Bills Excel

Sep 21, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins (12) celebrates wth wide receiver Robert Woods (17) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- For Bills fans Thursday's Rams 49ers game had to be tough to watch. The Rams beat San Francisco 41-39 but that's not what made it tough.

A number of former Buffalo Bills players turned in strong performances. Leading the way for the Rams was wide receiver Sammy Watkins who caught 6 passes for a 106 yards and two touchdowns. Former Bills teammate Robert Woods caught 6 passes for 108 yards. A third former Bills wide receiver Marquise Goodwin who plays for San Francisco caught 2 passes for 62 yards.

On the defensive side a fourth former Bills player, Nickell Robey-Coleman who now plays for the Rams had 5 tackles including two of the solo variety.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is sympathetic to the Bills fans watching former Bills do well for other teams."I caught just a small part of the game. I did see a catch or two that Sammy had. I’m happy for him, I’m really happy for him. You develop relationships with guys and I’m happy for him. That said, I’m focused on our team, but I’m happy for Sammy and the other guys that went on to have big nights last night.Absolutely, I get it. Believe me, I get it. That’s hard to watch from a fan’s perspective, and at times from a coach’s perspective. I’m extremely confident in the guys we have. You do things for a reason. I like Jordan Matthews, I like Zay Jones, Andre Holmes, Kaelin Clay, and Brandon Tate. These are guys that are making plays, that are going to continue to make plays, continue to grow, and I’m confident in those guys".

The Bills are home Sunday afternoon against the Denver Broncos.

