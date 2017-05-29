Tough Decision Ahead for Castillo

LANCASTER, NY- Lancaster senior LG Castillo will face a tough decision next month when he's selected in the MLB draft.

Castillo has a full ride to play baseball at Oklahoma. However its expected he'll be selected in the draft which begins June 12.

Every major league team has contacted Castillo.

Castillo played football, basketball and baseball for the Legends.

He was All Western New York at wide receiver this past season.

The Legends baseball season ended Saturday.

