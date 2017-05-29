WGRZ
Close

Tough Decision Ahead for Castillo

LG Castillo will have a decision to make when he's taken in the MLB draft. Play in college or turn pro.

WGRZ 12:44 AM. EDT May 30, 2017

 

LANCASTER, NY- Lancaster senior LG Castillo will face a tough decision next month when he's selected in the MLB draft. 

Castillo has a full ride to play baseball at Oklahoma. However its expected he'll be selected in the draft which begins June 12.  

Every major league team has contacted Castillo.

Castillo played football, basketball and baseball for the Legends.

He was All Western New York at wide receiver this past season. 

The Legends baseball season ended Saturday.  

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories