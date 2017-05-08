Tim Tebow Signs Multi-Year Extension with ESPN

Tim Tebow (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Even though he's still pursuing his dream of playing pro baseball, Tim Tebow is keeping his other job as a TV analyst.

ESPN announced Monday that they've signed the former Heisman Trophy winner--and current member of the Columbia Fireflies--to a mutliyear extension.

The network says he'll continue to be a college football analyst on the SEC Network's pre-game show "SEC Nation, and will be involved in the college football playoff program, as well as add commentary and insight throughout the year.

“Over the last three years ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family,” said Tebow. “I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”

Tebow, of course, is currently a member of the New York Mets minor league team in Columbia, as he tries to make his way to the majors. He's been with the Fireflies since the season began a month ago. Depending on how he performs, could get bumped up to another team within the organization sometime this season.

Tebow currently has a .242 batting average, with 2 home runs and 9 RBI.

